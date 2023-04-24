Population Commission assures Nigerians of server, data safety

The National Population Commission (NPC) has reassured the public of the safety of its server and data as they prepare for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Dr Isiaka Yahaya, Director, Public Affairs Department (PAD) said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a staff of the Commission and Comptroller of Chanchaga LGA, Niger State, Mr Sanusi Maigida had earlier claimed that the NPC server was hacked.



Maigida had cited this development as the reason for the postponement of the LGA-level training of the Supervisors and Enumerators for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.



Yahaya, who reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to a credible and acceptable census, said that its server was not hacked.



The public affairs department boss described as false and misleading, the information on hacking of the commission’s server.

“We wish to assure the public that the security of the data for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is absolutely guaranteed.

“The commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of data protection and maintaining the trust placed in us by the Nigerian population,” he said.

Yahaya explained that the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra’s visit to the United Nations was to attend the 56th Session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development was to the benefit of the country.

He said the chairman also presented Nigeria’s statement on ‘Population and Development’ at the global event and has since returned to the country ahead of preparations for the first digital Census in Nigeria.

“Over the years, it has been the standard practice for the Chairman of the Commission to attend the annual event on Population and Development in line with the mandate of NPC as the coordinating agency on population matters in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the public is advised to disregard the false statement trending online about the hacking of the commission’s server and the subsequent travel of the NPC Chairman to restore the purported hacked server,” he said.

He assured of the commission’s determination to continue to update the populace on developments regarding the 2023 Population and Housing Census as events unfold.

Yahaya solicited for Nigerians’ support to ensure a secure and successful 2023 Census exercise