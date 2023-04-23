Popular Indian separatist leader arrested after weeks on the run 

By Biodun Busari

Indian self-styled preacher and Sikh independence agitator, Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Punjab state.

The 30-year-old had been on the run for more than a month after evading arrest in Punjab on 18 March, BBC said.

He and his supporters have been accused of attempted murder and attacking police officials.

Punjab Police officials confirmed the news of Singh’s arrest on Twitter and also appealed for peace.

BBC said Singh was apprehended from Rode village in Punjab’s Moga district at around 6.45 on Sunday morning, the state’s inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill said in a press conference.

He has been charged under the stringent National Security Act and will be taken to the high-security Dibrugarh jail in Assam state, where some of his supporters have been kept.

Singh rose to prominence in February after hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station, demanding the release of an arrested aide.

His campaign brought back memories from the 1980s of a separatist insurgency and subsequent crackdown in Punjab in which thousands of people were killed.