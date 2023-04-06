Popular FIFA game rebranded to ‘EA Sports FC’

Game company, Electronic Arts has unveiled the new look of its popular football game as its 30-year partnership with FIFA inches to an end.

EA agreed to the re-branding of the game in 2022, and have now released visuals of what the game would look like.

However, it’s still the same as the other FIFA games with same modes, leagues, and still has its FIFPro license which is the availability of players’ real names and clubs.

EA Sports launched their brand new page on Twitter demanding fanatics and gamers to ‘join the club’ and announcing the partnership with football’s top leagues and competitions.

Few details have been released on the incoming game, with their official website stating “learn more this July” and the EA Sports FC will debut across 100 matches in the big leagues.