Popular entertainer, Segun Johnson shines in London

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos wave-making party rocker, Segun Johnson recently shut down the city of London when he and his band had a wonderful outing during the sold-out music concert themed; “Segun Johnson Live in London”

The event, which was held at the popular Broadway Theatre in London, saw Johnson serenading thousands with his blend of African music, getting great accolades for his performance.

Segun Johnson, who became famous in the wake of his popular single ‘Sho Fine Gan’ has vowed to stay in the game and last for decades as long as God gives him good health. He also plans to diversify and use his resources to make wealth and give back to the community.

Segun, a graduate of mass communication from the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, started as a church drummer, studied Theory of Music at the Musical Society of Nigerian and Production and Presentation at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria

The singer who now enjoys fame both locally and internationally has made special appearances on classic shows like; Sunrise Daily of Channels TV, Teju Baby Face Show, Wake Up Nigeria of TVC in Lagos, African Magic Owambe show on DSTV, Factory 78 Channel on YouTube, Radio UK and a host of others .

The singer has also made appearances at several A-list weddings and events in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom. Notable among corporate events he had performed were the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, Promasidor Nigeria limited, Grand Oak Limited, Meristem Nigeria among others.

He is a sensational singer who uses ‘Hype Singing’ which is an indigenous cultural blend of music using his mother tongue, Yoruba language, Pidgin and English to tantalize the audience anywhere he performs.