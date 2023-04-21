Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez

Pope Francis has received a signed shirt of Manchester United’s defender Lisandro Martinez at the Vatican City.

A private meeting was held for the presentation overseen by the dean of Manchester and the bishop of Salford.

The purpose for the Pope to be in Manchester at the time was for him to pledge a commitment to tackle climate change alongside other religious leaders held by the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

“This is the first time that all the faith leaders of Greater Manchester have come together with civic leaders to agree to our pledge for a greener Greater Manchester region,” the mayor said via Yahoo.

“The historic moment our faith and civic leaders make our commitment to the Holy Father” gave him “great pride”.

Burnham later presented a framed shirt of the United center-back which was signed by the player’s countrymen priests.

Ahead of the meeting, Burnham tweeted: “Good morning Lisandro Martinez

“We are about to give your gift to the Holy Father!”

Martinez is currently injured and could be out till the end of the season.