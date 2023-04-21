Poor funding, low awareness hindering battle against TB in Nigeria — Experts

Tuberculosis

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The battle to eradicate tuberculosis in Nigeria is meeting a brick wall due to poor funding, low awareness of the disease, as well as stigma and discrimination, medical experts have said.

Speaking at a workshop in Awka, the experts observed that going by the slow pace of handling the disease, the country might not meet the 2030 target date for the total eradication of tuberculosis globally.

The training was organized by the Federal Ministry of Health in partnership with the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation and Breakthrough Action Nigeria.

The programme manager for TB, leprosy and Buruli Ulcer in the Anambra State Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwulobelu Ugochukwu lamented that only about 25 per cent of Nigerians have knowledge of tuberculosis, adding that the country has the highest number of TB in Africa.

According to him, the risk factors for TB include malnutrition, HIV and diabetes, assuring that with consistent treatment, TB can be cured within three weeks.

He said: “About 2600 tuberculosis cases were recorded in Anambra State in the last quarter of the year. Regrettably, only N50m was budgeted for the fight against tuberculosis in this year’s budget.

“With every every local government in the state recording TB cases, Anambra contributed the highest number of TB cases in Nigeria in 2018.

“TB tests and treatment are free of charge and people taking TB medicines correctly and regularly cannot infect others.

“Any person who has been coughing for two weeks or more, or a person living with HIV with cough of any duration should go for TB test without delay.”

He explained that there are over 800 facilities providing treatment for TB in Anambra and urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunity.

He said although world leaders, including Nigeria, made commitment towards fighting tuberculosis, not much progress has been made, adding that if the donor agencies withdraw their support, Nigeria would be in big trouble.

In his lecture, Dr Chijioke Oke of KNCV-Nigeria said the major challenge with Childhood TB control in the state is that parents are scared and more often resist doctors taking samples from their children’s for test.

He said that children living with adults who had TB, children who are HIV positive, as well as malnourished children, would be easily at risk of contracting TB.