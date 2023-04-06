Polls: Gbagi files 79-page petition at Delta guber tribunal

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – GUBERNATORIAL candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has filed a 79-page petition at the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, challenging the declaration of the candidate Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

Gbagi’s counsel Magaji Mato, SAN, disclosed that the petition was hinged on three grounds.

According to him “We are maintaining three basic grounds; one is that all the other parties and their candidates are not qualified. Secondly, the election itself was not conducted in line with the Electoral Act and other statutory provisions. Finally, it was marred with massive rigging and other electoral malpractices.

“We feel that these three grounds are adequately pleaded and we have provided facts and evidence to prove the case. We have so much confidence in the judiciary, and justice would be done.”

On his part, Gbagi alleged that those who attempted to contest the election with him were not qualified for the race, saying that his prayer was to “remove persons who have no business contesting governorship election in the State.

“We have to get it right. We have lived in the world of deceit for too long; Delta State needs a renewed atmosphere of honesty and purposeful character.”

He said: “The election, there were lots of malpractice, vote buying, food being cooked for people, wrappers being bought for them, all of these are part of what the Electoral Act spelled out to be a crime. My petition has encompassed all of that and I believe strongly that the judiciary would do what they ought to do.

“If you declare a result that has nothing to do with BVAS, the result stands cancelled. The fact will speak for itself. Maybe people thought that it is business as usual, we did not go into the election for joke, we meant we wanted to do it, we planned for it.”