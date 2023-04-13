Polls: Call for interim govt, an invitation to anarchy – PFN

…calls for healing process

LAGOS—THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday, warned that those calling for an interim national government are inviting anarchy into Nigeria adding that the Christian body will not support such a call.

Addressing newsmen after its joint NAC and NEC meeting in Lagos, PFN’s National President, Bishop Francis Oke urged Nigerians not to allow the aftermath of the general elections to divide the country.

While he cautioned winners to be magnanimous in victory, the cleric appealed to losers to allow the judiciary to discharge its cause duties.

Warning against division caused during and after the elections, Oke said: “Nigeria has just concluded the general elections after going through some years of pain, kidnapping, insecurities and troubles.

“We are aware in many cases the process is still on, some cases are at the Tribunals and we don’t want to pre-empt the conclusion of the process.

“But we want to appeal to Nigerians, the government at the federal, state and local governments, the political parties, presumed winners and losers at every level. It is good at this time to remind us of the mortal words of one of our past leaders that we have no other country than our own, Nigeria is our nation.”

Healing process

On the need for Nigerians to allow healing caused by the elections, the PFN president said: “We appeal that we should temper our anger or disappointment and let the process of healing begin. Let’s come together as a nation, one indivisible nation and join hands to make sure we work for peace, unity and harmony.”

“It is in that atmosphere that we make progress. Elections come and go because there is a nation within it we can conduct elections. Some people want to rule the nation and some people want to choose who to rule them.

“Let elections not tear us into pieces, if we manage this season well, there will be a nation in the future where we will conduct elections and there will be winners.

“Let’s not burn the nation down; if we burn it down, it is coming on all of us. If you lose an election today, you stand the chance to win tomorrow; you don’t give up but if I say I am not declared the winner, and my followers are going to burn Nigeria down, then all of us will be burnt.

“So, let’s be patient and allow the judiciary to conclude its work and come together to promote peace in oneness.

“We, as a body, are praying for those that have been declared winners that they will not allow pride and arrogance. They will carry themselves with maturity and know that elections will end and governance will begin but governance is for everybody including those you think did not vote for you or like you. So, govern everybody in the fear of God.

“And then, we want to appeal those who feel they have been cheated, go through the process established by the constitution and prove the case and if the umpire says this is it, let’s give peace a chance.

“Let us give peace a chance, come together and let the healing process begin and put an end to the acrimonies, politicization and partisanship. Let us not hate ourselves based on political parties, tribe or religion. We must be united.”

Interim govt is anarchy

Stating the PFN’s position on calls for an interim national government, Oke said it is an invitation to anarchy adding that the body will not support such a position.

His words: “Calling for the interim government is an invitation to anarchy. It is to invite confusion and abort a nascent democracy. Democracy evolves and then matures; everybody should give peace a chance so that our democratic movement is not truncated

“We don’t need interim national government; there is no reason for it. In every election, it is not everybody that wins or loses. The winner should be magnanimous in victory, while the losers should be gallant because if you lose today, you can win tomorrow.

“Let Nigeria be and let democracy grow. PFN as a body, we say no categorically to the interim national government; that is not needed. We are not in a situation where that is required, so let’s give peace a chance.”