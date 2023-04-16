Polls: AIG visits trouble spots to unravel circumstances surrounding incidence 

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Supervising the Kano State Supplementary Elections, AIG, Ibrahim Kaoje has on Sunday carried out an on the spot visit to trouble spots in Wudil Local Government Area of the State where violence were recorded during the Saturday’s election exercise.



Recall Vanguard reports that no fewer than three persons were reportedly killed while three houses set ablazed during a clash between residents and thugs who invaded the area with the intent to disrupt the supplementary election.



The spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the AIG’s visit to the area in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, said AIG Kaoje visited the area to carry out on the spot assessment and interact with the residents in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

SP Haruna however said the police is investigating the matter to know whether the incident is related to the supplementary election or not.



According to him, “The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Police Mobile Force at the same time the AIG supervising the Kano State Supplementary Elections, AIG Ibrahim Sani Kaoje and entourage visits Darki, Achika and Utai Villages in Wudil LGA, interacts with the residents over a reported clash during the supplementary elections in the area, in early morning hours of today, 16th April 2023,” SP Haruna however stated