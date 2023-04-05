POLLS: Accept defeat, join hands with Oborevwori — Delta Monarchs tell losers

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Traditional Rulers Council has enjoined those who lost in the March 18th gubernatorial election to accept the defeat in good faith and join forces with the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to make the State greater.

The Monarchs also told those who lost in the House of Assembly election to also accept defeat and cooperate with winners for the common good of the State.

The Traditional Rulers in a four-point Communique issued at the end of their monthly meeting, read by the 1st Vice Chairman of the Council and Pere of Akugbene – Mein, SP Luke Kalanama V111, told the State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to be fair to all Deltans when he is sworn in as Governor on May 29th.

While urging the Governor-elect to also run an all-inclusive government, where all Deltans would have an equal stake, they told Oborevwori to emulate the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who they adjudged to have performed excellently well.

The Monarchs in the communique said; ”We are particularly happy that peace has remained prevalent in the state before, during and after the elections and we are happy with the situation.”

The Royal Fathers harped on the need for the continued promotion of peace in all communities across the State and congratulated the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevworie, the Deputy Governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme and Members- Elect of the State House of Assembly on their victories at the polls.

According to the communique read by HRM SP

Luke Kalanama V111 who was flanked by the 2nd Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubulu- Unor, HRM Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu 1, and the immediate past Chairman of the Council and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the Monarchs also a acknowledged the inspiring leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Traditional Rulers said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa provided a peaceful atmosphere for the smooth conduct of the general elections in the State.

The monarchs at the meeting, which was attended by prominent traditional rulers from across the State, approved the appointment of a six Member Health Committee to liaise with relevant health authorities towards improving the health needs of the people