Poll: APC wins Ido/Osi supplementary elections in Ekiti

By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed while three houses were set ablaze during a clash between residents and thugs who invaded the Wudil local government area of Kano State.

It was reliably gathered that the thugs had invaded the area with the intent to disrupt the supplementary election as they insisted on voting but were prevented by the residents.

A source who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said the incident happened between Utai and Achika district areas.

According to him, “The incident happened before our eyes. At least three persons were killed in the clash. About three houses including the house of the LG Chairman.

“We learnt some thugs were brought to the area to disrupt the election exercise. They were heavily armed while the residents too armed themselves to prevent them from disrupting the exercise,” the source said.

Similarly, it was reliably gathered that violence marred the supplementary polls in some areas of the state as thugs disrupted the election processes in Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area of Fagge LGA and Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of Kano State.

The Presiding Officer of the Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area, Polling Unit 30 of Fagge LGA, Mustapha Sagir Umar said they started the accreditation and voting exercise in the area some minutes past 10 am and the thugs disrupted the exercise twice before normalcy returned to the area.

Meanwhile, the story was not different in Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of the state as the police under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel deployed a large number of personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy in the areas as election process continued in the area.