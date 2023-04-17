Police trailing abductors of Osun couple

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The police in Osun state has embarked on a man-hunt for the abductors of a couple in the state.

It was gathered that a yet-to-be-identified couple was abducted last weekend along the Osogbo-Iragbiji road by armed herdsmen and forcefully taken into the bush

The couple, according to findings were heading Iragbiji from the Osogbo axis when they were waylaid by the herdsmen at a village before Iragbiji.

About two weeks ago, motorists were kidnapped by armed herdsmen along the same route and were later rescued by security operatives.

Confirming the couple’s abduction, the state police command’s spokesperson SP Yemisi Opalola said the couple were abducted around 5 am along Osogbo-Iragbiji road.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the abductors barricaded the road and forcefully stopped the couple and took them away.

“Presently, security operatives are on search and rescue mission in the bush around the places through to Obokun area with a view to rescuing the victims and arrest the culprit”, she added.