Police say 2,310, security agents deployed for supplementary polls in A’Ibom

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Some voters have lamented the presence of secretary personnel in the Community Primary School, CPS, Manus, Ward 6, polling Unit 053, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra as supplementary national assembly election going on in some wards and polling units not captured during the February 25 national assembly election in Ogbaru Federal constituency of Anambra state.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise reports that there was orderliness on the part of the voters during the accreditation and voting process.

But while speaking to newsmen, Mrs Amaka Ogorchukwu, noted that the absence of police and other security personnel within the polling Unit was not too good for the electoral process.

According to her, “The fact that we did not see the police and other security personnel around the polling units is not a very good omen”.

“The police not being around us right now is a threat to this peaceful election process. The hoodlums can hijack this peaceful process”.

“The appropriate authorities should immediately send the police down to this place. Though we are peaceful right now, what if some group of people want to hijack the process, what are we going to do? She asked rhetorically.

Another voter, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, lamented the absence of security personnel in the polling unit, saying Ogbaru is a flash point when it comes to security challenges in Anambra.

It was observed that no presence of security personnel within and outside Community Primary School, Manus, Ward 6, polling Unit 053, although there was security presence in Ward 6, polling Units, 071, 004, 030, 032 and others.