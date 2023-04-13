Police sack escorts of Kano singer, Rarara, over misuse of firearms

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, dismissed officers attached to the famous praise-singer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dauda Adamu Kahutu Rarara.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesman of the force, who announced the decision at Force Headquarters in Abuja, said the officers were dismissed for wasting live ammunition.

The escorts were recently captured firing live bullets into the air as the singer made his way into his vehicle in Kano, where he is based.

Their action had sparked outrage and the force vowed to take action.

In a statement on Thursday, Adejob said, “Sbsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday 7th April, 2023, on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

“The trio, Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on Friday 7th April, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children. The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warms all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions. Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures.”