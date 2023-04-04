Police rescue kidnapped woman in Osun where Ogboni leader dies trailing kidnappers

Police in Osun on Monday confirmed the release of a trader kidnapped by gunmen on Ikirun-Osogbo Road on Friday.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the kidnappers abandoned their female victim in the bush after they got wind that the police were closing in on them.

Opalola said the victim was going to Ile-Ife, also in Osun from Ilorin when the kidnappers ambushed the vehicle in which she was travelling.

She said the driver of the vehicle, who managed to escape, alerted the police in Iragbiji town and operatives, with the assistance of local hunters, swung into action, combed the bushes around the scene and rescued the victim.

Opalola also confirmed the kidnap of two wives of a traditionalist, the Oba Ogboni Agbaye and Awise Iwase of Yorubaland, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan at Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun.

Gunmen invaded Olakisan’s residence on Sunday and whisked the women away.

The police spokesperson said the traditionalist got into a vehicle to search for his wives, but the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

“The Ogboni Agbaye and the policeman in charge of Oke-Imesi, were in the vehicle with another woman when they had the lone accident.

“They were rushed to the hospital where they all died later.

“Police operatives are, however, still inside the forest to rescue the kidnapped women,’’ Opalola said.