Police release 67 impounded vehicles to shiites in Kaduna

…Some were vandalised – Shiites allege

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Police in Zaria,Kaduna State have released about 67 vehicles to members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites .

The release of the vehicles followed the execution of the judgment of Kaduna State High Court which directed the Defendants to release to the Plaintiffs (IMN) their respective vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, allegedly confiscated since 2015.

The two defendants in the case number KDH/KAD/1131/21 were the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of Kaduna State.

Mr Mark Abu, Counsel to the Plaintiffs said in an interview in Zaria , that they were at M.T.D Police Station Zaria to pursue the execution of the judgment of November 9, 2022 by Justice Amina Bello of the Kaduna State High Court.

Counsel to the Plaintiffs, who confirmed the receipt of the vehicles from the Police, said that: “the number of the vehicles for releasee filed in the court processes were a lot more than the vehicles they met at the police station.

“The vehicles on ground are just 67 but they are supposed to be more than that in number and the vehicles here were vandalized.”

“On the disparity in the number of vehicles in the court documents and those physically in custody of the police, we are keeping our options close to our chest at the moment.”

“We will discuss with our clients on the options available and the one we will explore,’’ Abu said.

According to him, his clients expected not less than 50 motorcycles but they met less than 10 motorcyles, adding that his clients would take them and decide on what to do on the ones unaccounted for.

On December 15, 2021, the plaintiffs (Mohammed-Auwal Yakubu and 77 others) filed a Writ of Summons against the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of Kaduna State.

The writ was hinged on an order of the Kaduna State High Court directing the Defendants to release unto the Plaintiffs their respective vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles; N4m general damages and cost of the suit.”

The vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles were in the custody of the Defendants at M.T. D. Police Station in Zaria, Kaduna State since 2015, according to the writ.