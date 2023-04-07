Police promote Zamfara PPRO, others

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf, on Thursday decorated newly promoted senior Police officers of the State Command, including the Public Relations Officer, CSP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu was promoted from Superintendent of Police (SP) to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The newly promoted officers include One Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) who was elevated to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and Six Superintendents of Police (SPs) who were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) including the PPRO.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf, charged the promoted police officers to continue to be dedicated to duty.

“You should be thankful to Almighty God for this blessing; you should know that additional responsibilities are added to you.

“You should know that God is expecting more from you as regards to your duty of protection of lives and properties of the citizens,” he said.

He commended the Inspection-General of Police, Baba Alkali, for promoting officers of the command.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the promotees after the decoration, CSP Muhammad Shehu commended the IGP for giving them opportunities to serve more in the Nigerian Police.

“On behalf of the entire senior police officers, we appreciate the IGP for his fatherly consideration to police officers and men of the Zamfara Command.

“We also extend our appreciation to the police management of the command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, for his advice and guidance,” Shehu added.

The event was graced by the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, other security stakeholders and members of the media, among others. (NAN)