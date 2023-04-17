Ondo Police parades four suspected killers of Uber driver

—- l didn’t know he was my friends younger brother before stoning him – Suspect laments

— l was moved by those he crushed to death

— Seven suspects nabbed, four principal suspects paraded- Police

—–Frowns at jungle justice, says its illegal, against the law

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command, yesterday paraded four principal suspected killers of the 25-year-old Uber driver, Olorunfemi Temitope, alleged to be an internet fraudster after his vehicle, crushed four persons to death.

They include Amos Victor, Dorotoye Ismaila, Samuel Olatunji, and Pelumi Farotimi.

Seven suspects have been arrested by police detectives in respect of the killing

Six other persons sustained serious injuries in the crash which occurred last week Monday at ljoka area in Akure metropolis.

Recall that the mob alleged they found some fetish items in his vehicle and concluded he was a Yahoo boy and thereafter lynched him and set the vehicle ablaze.

His parents who rushed to the scene to save him were almost lynched by the mob.

The deceased mother, Mojisola Olorunfemi, and wife Mosunmola Bosede have denied that he was a yahoo boy but Uber driver, who came to visit them for the Easter festivity.

In an interview, one of the suspects paraded, a painter, Amos Victor, 30 years, said that he actually participated in the act because he was moved by those his vehicle crushed to death.

According to him “On getting to the scene of the incident, the deceased had been beaten to a pulp, and he had been soaked in his own blood. The okada rider beat him mercilessly. I didn’t even know those that stoned him.

“On getting to the scene, I was moved by the bodies of those that he killed and that made me to pick up a stone and hit him on the head. I didn’t even know that he’s the younger brother of my friend.

“When I gave him some punches, he held on to my leg and in order to release myself from his grip before he could drag me into the gutter, I tried to choke him on his neck.

” It’s true that I saw small coffin and tortoise inside the car before it was burnt. But I was no longer there when the car was set ablaze.

” I was not arrested by the police. I went to report myself at Ala Police Station when my picture was being circulate as part of those who participated in the beating. I told the police that I beat and stoned him but I did not kill him.

Another suspect, Samuel Olatunji, 20, said that ” I did not know anything about the incident. They lied against me that I was among those that beat the deceased. I know nothing about the incident. I was arrested at Davoc, Ijoka. I’m a barber and they came to arrest me in my shop.

“I was in my shop when the incident happened but I went to the place briefly. I didn’t touch the deceased all through.

Also, speaking, Ismaila Durotoye, 32, said ” I was never at the scene of the accident. I’m an Okada rider. The police arrested me at the Intercontinental Axis in Akure.

“When the incident happened, I was carrying passengers at Oda road. But I stay at Ijoka.

The fourth suspect, Pelumi Farotimi, 42, said “I was not at home throughout that day. I work with the Ondo State Park Management and I’m the unit secretary.

“I was actually at Benin Garage on that very day when the incident happened.

Briefing newsmen, the spokesperson for the command, Funmi Odunlami, said that “Last week Monday, we had a case of jungle justice in Akure in which a young man who was driving along Ijoka road had an accident and unfortunately killed one commercial motorcyclist and injured six others.

“Unfortunately those who were around ought to have helped resolved to jungle justice. Some of these people have been arrested. Seven people put together are in custody but four principal suspects are here.

“Jungle justice is illegal, it’s against the law. There is a reason why there is the police. It’s wrong for anybody to sniff life out of anyone under the guise that the person had killed someone else.

Odunlami said that ” We are not through with the arrest of suspects. Some suspects are still at large. After investigation, all suspects involved will be charged with arson and murder.