Police neutralise 2 bandits in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara said its tactical team has neutralised two bandits and repelled an attack on a community in Tsafe Local Government Area.

A statement on Monday in Gusau by the Command Spokesperson, CSP Muhammad Shehu, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf has commended the resilience of the operatives.

He assured residents that the command was very committed to curtailing the resurgence of criminal activities across the state.

“The bandits, who attempted attack on the community were repelled, leaving two of the suspected bandits neutralised, while others fled with possible gunshot wounds.

“The commissioner of police, also appreciates the joint efforts of the police and military operations in the state, to curtail the menace of armed banditry and other criminal elements,” he added.

Shehu called on the general public to continue to support security agencies in their efforts to restore lasting peace and security in the state.

He said that the command would continue to improve and sustain the fight against banditry in the state.