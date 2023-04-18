Police nab hoodlums for extorting student of N150,000

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo —Two hoodlums have been nabbed by the Osun State Police Command for extorting a student, Yusuf Joseph, of N150,000.

The suspects, Sodeeq Adegoke, 24 and Abubakar Ajibola, 24, were paraded at the Osun Police Command headquarters in Osogbo, yesterday.

One of the suspects, Adegoke confessed waylaying the victim on the road and leading him to a deserted area inside the Government Reservation Area in the state capital around 11 am last Friday.

His words: “We stopped his motorcycle and jumped on it, forced him to a deserted area in the GRA, where we forced him to transfer N150,000 into Ajibola’s account number. We already spent N85,000 on the money.

“We forced him to unlock his phone where we discovered he had money in and coerced him to transfer the money.”

However, the other suspects said he was not part of the attack but the N150,000 was actually transferred to his account.

The victim, who claimed the money was his school fee, said he was attacked by the duo.