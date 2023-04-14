Police kill two terrorists, recover rustled cows, motorcycle in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives in Katsina State on Friday killed two terrorists. They recovered rustled cows, including one operational motorcycle when it repelled a terrorists attack on Dagwarwa village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, Isah Gambo who was recently promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) disclosed this in a press statement on Friday.

The statement reads:

“Today, Friday, 14/04/2023 at about 01:30hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of one Sarkin Fulani, Danmarke village, Dagwarwa District, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state.

“Consequently, DPO Kurfi Division, led Police patrol teams to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

“In the course of scanning the scene, two bandits were neutralized and all the rustled cows recovered.

“Many of the terrorists were reasonably believed to have been neutralized and/or escaped the scene with gunshots wounds.

“Search parties are combing the nearest bushes with a view of arresting them and/or recovering their dead bodies.

“The Command is appealing to members of the communities around the area to report to the nearest police station any person found or seen with a suspected injury.”