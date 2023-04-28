Police kill two terrorists, foils abduction of in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The anti-kidnapping unit of Katsina State Police Command killed two terrorists and intercepted a notorious gang of kidnappers on the command’s wanted list and rescued a businessman in the process.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Isah Gambo who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the nemesis caught up with the suspect while on their way to kidnap the said businessman.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Isah Gambo who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the hoodlums met their Waterloo while on their way to kidnap the renowned businessman.

CSP Gambo also said two AK47 rifles were recovered from the hoodlums and while scanning the scene, the corpse of a notorious suspected terrorist, identified as Samaila Shehu of Tsaunin Kura village, Malumfashi LGA of the state was recovered.



According to the Commands spokesman, Samaila Shehu was arrested in the year 2020 in connection with the attack on GSS Malumfashi Staff Quarters and was charged to court way back.

The statement reads: “On 27/04/2023 at about 1230hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) intercepted a notorious gang of kidnapping for ransom, on the wanted list of the police.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were on their way to commit their heinous mission of kidnapping a renowned businessman in the state, and met their Waterloo.

“Two suspected terrorists were neutralized and two AK 47 rifles recovered. In the course of scanning the scene, the corpse of one Samaila Shehu, ‘M’, of Tsaunin Kura village, Malumfashi LGA, a notorious suspected terrorist, who was arrested in the year 2020 in connection with the attack at GSS Malumfashi staff Quarters, Katsina and was charged to court. Investigation is ongoing please.”