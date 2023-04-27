Police investigate murder of Enugu APGA chieftain

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State CID and Tactical Squads of the Command to unravel the circumstances of the murder of Mr Dons Udeh, a Chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The commissioner directed that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be fished out and brought to book within the shortest possible time.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

According to him, the lifeless and decomposing body of the deceased, identified as a 2023 Enugu State Governorship Election Aspirant under the APGA, was found in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area, on April 25, at about 11:00 a.m.

“His lifeless body was found with marks of violence, which strongly suggests that he was murdered.

“The corpse was evacuated to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and medical autopsy by Police operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Command,” he said.

Ndukwe said that preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased was reported to have been missing since April 22 at about 4 p.m., when he left his Enugu city home in a white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number: ENU 800 NX, to an undisclosed destination.

“All efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive, until his remains were found on the date and location, while the vehicle was later found abandoned and recovered on April 26 at about 10:00 a.m., at Ngwo on Old Enugu Road.