Police confirm killing of UNIBEN student

File photo: University of Benin gate

..Say it’s cult-related

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Police Command, yesterday, said the killing of a final year student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, identified as Obukobo Oghenerukhewe, popularly called Mayor, by gunmen was cult-related.

State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the late Mayor, who was also the Chief of the Kegites Club in the university was a member of Maphites secret cult group and was killed by members of the Black Axe popularly called Aye.

Nwabuzor said: “The DPO Ugbowo reported that he got a phone call from the CSO of the university about the incident and when they got to a room in Hall 3, they saw his lifeless body and some items such as voter’s card, a school ID card with him.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the victim was a member of Mahpites while the killers were members of Black Axe, Aye. The DPO will transfer the case to the SCID to continue the investigation.”

UNIBEN condemns killing

Meanwhile, UNIBEN management in a statement by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehnaire, said the “gruesome shooting occurred in one of the Halls of Residence and was carried out by a yet-to-be-identified gunman.

“While commiserating with the family and colleagues of the late student, management enjoins other students to be calm as the police as well as other security agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit.

“Management is also working closely with the internal security units in ensuring that such a dastardly incident does not occur again within the university’s premises.”

Also, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has condemned the killing.

A statement by the state Chairman and Public Relations Officer, Sarah Igunbor and Aigbovbiosa Osadebamwenm, said: “The killing is a dent in the fine reputation of the citadel of learning and it comes off as barbaric and inhuman.