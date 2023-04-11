Police arrest two cops involved in assault of traveller in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Police in Rivers State said they have arrested the officers captured in a viral video assaulting a traveller in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko a Superintendent of Police, said arrested persons have already to transferred to the force’s headquarters, Abuja.

It would be recalled that two policemen had weekend assaulted a man before his wife in Rivers State.

The development triggered reactions in the state, as many have called for the prosecution of the officers in the viral video.

Confirming the development in Port Harcourt, Iringe-Koko, said the policemen involved in the act have been arrested.

Iringe-Koko said two policemen were involved in the act, but that she does not know at the moment of both were sent to Abuja same time.

She said: “Two people were involved in the act. They have been arrested and taken to Abuja. I don’t know at the moment whether two of them were taken to Abuja.”