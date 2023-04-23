Police arrest suspect who kidnapped, sexually assaulted female delivery driver

Tampa, FL – September 10, 2021: City of Tampa police car in Florida

By Biodun Busari

Police in Tampa Bay, Florida, in the United States, have arrested a man, Joseph Killins, accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing an online food delivery, DoorDash’s female driver.

Killins attacked the woman around 11 pm on Tuesday when she tried to drop off food at a Residence Inn hotel, located on W. Boy Scout Boulevard, CBS reported.

The 38-year-old Killins faces charges of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon, police said Saturday. He is being held at the Orient Road Jail.

“While walking up to the hotel to make the delivery, the victim was approached by a black male armed with a gun, who forced her back into her car,” a police statement said.

Authorities said the suspect forced the victim, a Hispanic female in her 20s to drive about seven miles away to the Belara Lakes Apartments, where the assault occurred.

The victim’s family had been tracking her phone and arrived at the apartment complex and they were able to rescue her from the car, police said.

The suspect opened fire striking a family member of the victim’s girlfriend before fleeing the scene. Police said the victim and the person shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DoorDash said it was, “appalled by this heinous and abhorrent crime” and is assisting Tampa police in the investigation.

“No one should ever have to endure something as horrific as this and we’re here to support the Dasher in any way we can,” a company spokesperson said.

A day after the alleged kidnapping, police said Killins allegedly attacked another woman in the Belara Lakes Apartments.

Authorities said he threw the woman, a Hispanic female in her early 40s, to the ground, punched her and then stole her backpack. Killins was charged with robbery.