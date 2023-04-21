Police arrest man who allegedly shot six-year-old, father in US

By Biodun Busari

Police have arrested Robert Louis Singletary, the suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents in North Carolina after a basketball rolled into his yard.

Gaston County, North Carolina Police spokesperson Adam Gaub said Singletary is in custody in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to, spokesperson Adam J. Gaub.

CNN reported that the jail records revealed that the 24-year-old Singletary was arrested on Thursday afternoon, ending a manhunt in which police described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

The suspect surrendered himself to authorities, according to a statement, and did not have any identification on him.

It further stated that he was processed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office and his identity was confirmed just before 7 p.m.

He is scheduled to have a hearing Friday in reference to his extradition.

According to several neighbours, the incident began Tuesday when a basketball rolled into Singletary’s yard and he yelled at the kids who went to retrieve it.

One of the kids told his father, who then went to Singletary’s house and said something to the effect of “Stop cussing my kid out if you got a problem come to me and we can work it out,” according to three neighbours.

Singletary then walked inside, came out with a gun and opened fire at the neighbours, wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents, the neighbours said.

“We never expected anybody would break a gun out amongst all those kids,” neighbour Jonathan Robertson told CNN affiliate WBTV. “I mean that was insane.”

The 6-year-old girl, Kinsley, said she was hit in the cheek and described to WBTV her understanding of what happened.

“I couldn’t get inside in time so he shot my daddy in the back,” she said.

The girl’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, said doctors removed bullet fragments from her daughter’s cheek and noted that her own elbow was grazed by a bullet.

She said they had nothing to do with the basketball game; the family was outside grilling and her daughter was riding her bike.