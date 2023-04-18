Police arrest man for kidnapping, burying 3-year old-child alive in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA—The Katsina State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a suspect, who kidnapped and buried a three-year-old child alive after collecting the ransom of N150,000 from his parent in a Katsina community.

The suspect, Abubakar Abdulaziz, 30, of Sabuwar Santa, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, according to police report, had criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan of Bacirawa village in Musawa council, while he was asleep and kidnapped his three three-year-old son to an unknown destination.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, in a statement, yesterday, said the suspect before departing the scene, dropped a letter, directing the victim’s father to pay a ransom of N800,000, if he wants to secure the release of his son.

He also left a contact phone number on which he could be contacted.

Alhassan, it was gathered, in the bid to save his son contacted and negotiated with the suspect and offered N150,000, which he later discovered was an exercise in futility as the suspect had already buried the boy alive.

However, upon receipt of the report, Isah said police detectives swung into action and were able to secure the arrest of the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect in the course of investigation aside confessing to committing the offence also confessed to have buried the child alive after receiving the ransom.