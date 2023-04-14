Police arrest four suspected child traffickers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested four suspected child traffickers in the state.

Police said it had picked the prime suspect from her operational area in Ubima Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state following a report made to the command on activities of the gang

The Public Relations Officer of the state police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday said the arrested of

The police spokesperson stated that the arrest of one Mercy Enyindah had led to nabbing of other members of the gang, adding that police are still trailing fleeing members of the group.

Iringe-Koko said: “Following up on a complaint by Ms. Precious Friday of Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State that her child was missing, Operatives of the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit have arrested one Mercy Enyindah, who incidentally was said to have visited the Complainant’s home shortly before the disappearance of the child.

“The arrest of Mercy Enyindah, who has confessed to having stolen the child and two other children, along with her accomplice, one Amaka Ewuzie “F,” between the weeks of February 16th and March 2023, has led to the arrest of one Chialuka Iheanacho “F” and her husband, Chukwuma Iheanacho M,” in Delta State. Other members of the gang said to be in Imo State are still being trailed.

“While some of the rescued children have been reunited with their parents, efforts are ongoing to rescue Jasper Friday “M”, aged 2 years; sold at Asaba

“The Command request all well meaning and public spiritual persons to furnish the Police with information that could lead to the rescue of the child. Meanwhile , all residents of Rivers State are advised to be weary of exposing their children to visitors they do not know intimately.”