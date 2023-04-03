Police arrest 3 over alleged abduction, murder of woman

Police arrested three suspects on Monday for allegedly abducting a woman in Seoul’s posh Gangnam district and murdering her.

The arrest came upon the Seoul Central District Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for the three men, surnamed Lee, 35; Hwang, 36; and Yeon, 30, citing flight risk and concerns about destroying evidence.

Police detained the three suspects on Friday on suspicions of kidnapping the 48-year-old woman near an apartment building in Gangnam Ward on Wednesday night, killing her the following day and burying her body on a hill in Daejeon, about 140km south of the capital.

Investigators believe the crime was masterminded by Lee.

The other two accomplices told the police that Lee proposed kidnapping and killing the victim to steal her money, and that they planned the crime for two to three months.

Lee told the police he suffered a loss of 80 million won (US$60,790) from his investment in 2020 in a cryptocurrency company the victim had worked for.

Police were also looking into the possibility of a contract killing involving failed cryptocurrency investment by acquaintances of Lee.

The police suspected that Lee masterminded the murder, given he gave a total of 7 million won to Hwang after proposing the crime, and were trying to identify Lee’s motive.

They said it had another warrant to arrest a young man, whose name was withheld, for investigation over involvement in the murder.