Police arrest 3 cops over assault on traveller in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnacho, PORT HARCOURT

Police in Rivers State, yesterday, said they have arrested the officers captured in a viral video assaulting a traveller in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the arrested officers have already been transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It would be recalled that three policemen, weekend, assaulted a man before his wife in Rivers State.

The development triggered reactions in the state, with many calling for the prosecution of the officers in the viral video.

Confirming the development, in Port Harcourt, Iringe-Koko said the policemen involved in the act have been arrested.

She said: “Three officers were involved in the act. They have been arrested and taken to Abuja. I don’t know at the moment whether three of them were taken to Abuja.”