Police arraign 2 over missing 6-yr-old girl in Makurdi 

The Police Command in Benue on Wednesday arraigned Terkaa Ikyoyer and Iorlumun Akule before a Makurdi Upper Area Court 2A over the disappearance of six-year-old Emmanuella Nyam.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Rachael Mchiave, said that the suspects were facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and Advance Fee Fraud.

Mchiave told the court that the case was received at the State Criminal Investigation Department, from one Terkimbir Nyam of No. 1, Stephen Mongu Street, New GRA, Makurdi on March 13.

Mchiave said the case was first reported at the Area Command, Makurdi on February 23.

She said that on February 20, the complainant’s daughter, Emmanuella, went missing.

She said that the complainant reported that he had gone to an event with Emmanuella, when she eventually got missing.

“The complainant explained that while at the event, his daughter demanded to drink water and he took her across the road and allowed her to go home and get water,” Mchiave said.

She further said that on the same day the child got missing, Akule claimed to know someone who had the “ability” to find out the whereabouts of his daughter.

“The said Akule brought Ikyoyer, who confirmed that the missing child was somewhere alive and he had supernatural powers to cause her to return,” Mchiave said.

He further said that Ikyoyer demanded the sum of N48,000 from the complainant, which he paid to enable him cause the return of the missing girl.

She said that the duo “deceitfully collected the money from him but failed to cause the return of his daughter as promised”.

Mchiave said that during police investigations, the defendants were arrested for committing the crime.

She said that the offences contravened Sections (8a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

She also said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

She, therefore, appealed to the court to remand the accused at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre (FMCC), Makurdi.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mr Vershima Hwande, remanded the accused at the FMCC, Makurdi.

He later adjourned the case to May 25 for further mention.