Pochettino reaches verbal agreement to become Chelsea manager

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to become the next manager at the club.

The English club are aiming to close the deal with the Argentinian coach by the end of April, according to TalkSport.

It is reported that only a few small details are left to close the deal that will see the former Tottenham Hotspurs boss return to the Premier League.

The Argentine will be the third manager owner Todd Boehly will be signing since he took over proprietorship at the west London club.

Interim manager Frank Lampard was brought in some weeks back to steady the rocky tide at the club but their sloppy form still persists.

The Blues are certainly going to end the season trophyless and worse, could miss out of European football.