Pochettino ‘in final negotiation’ to become Chelsea manager

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss, Mauricio Pochettino is on the brink of being named Chelsea manager after negotiations between both parties entered final stage.

According to the Telegraph, rounds of talks have been held between the two sides, and are now set to finalise agreement to see the Argentine take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino is reported to be assembling already his backroom staff with the Argentine invested in bringing Jesus Perez as assistant manager and head of conditioning as well as Miguel D’ Agostino as his first team coach.

Chelsea recently sacked Graham Potter at the start of this month and put Lampard to temporarily take charge of the first team until the end of the season.

Former Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann initially emerged as the frontrunner for the job while former Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique was also a serious contender at one point too.

However, Nagelsmann is believed to have gone cold on a move to the west London club while doubts emerge over Enrique, leaving Pochettino as the standout candidate