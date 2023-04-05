Plateau’s Gov Lalong swears in new High Court judges

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong swore in five new high court judges, and a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal on Jos on Tuesday.

The governor said the appointment of the new judges was meant to reinvigorate the state’s judiciary.

He said the appointments would help to address the workload challenge in the judiciary and enhance the speedy administration of justice.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the new judges to discharge their duties diligently going on their wealth of experience and pedigree.

“I do not doubt that you will take the Judiciary to higher levels and enhance the cause of democracy, good governance and the rule of law,’’ the governor said.

He urged the new judges to be committed to their assignments and to consider their duty as a public trust given by God.

He admonished the judges to discharge their duties according to the laws of the land and the dictates of the legal profession.

Lalong urged them not to succumb to possible pressure for a favour by politicians after the electioneering period.

“At times like this, there is a high tendency for enormous pressure to be mounted on judges by politicians who want to get an underserved advantage at all costs.

“I know you have the capacity to resist attempts to corrupt, confuse, intimidate or blackmail you towards participating in unethical conducts,’’ Lalong said of the judges.

The governor assured the judges of his support to provide an environment conducive to the discharge of their duties, noting that work on the new High Court Headquarters complex had been completed.

Responding on behalf of the new judges, Mrs Mary Izam thanked the governor for the opportunity and assured him of their commitment to discharge their duties diligently.

Judges sworn in for the state High Court were: Mary A. Izam, Ashakabu Wase, Charles Donglong Shikamma, Kassam Shehu, and Nanle Komak, while Jettei Tutie was sworn in for the Customary Court of Appeal.