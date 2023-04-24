Plateau: Mutfwang to inaugurate transition committee, dissolve campaign council

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has approved the constitution of a Transition Committee which would be inaugurated on Tuesday in Jos.

However, the Governor-elect will before the inauguration, formally dissolve the State PDP Campaign Council which was chaired by Mr. Letep Dabang.

A statement issued on Monday in Jos by the Director, Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, Yiljap Abraham stated, “The Governor-elect after due consultation, has approved the constitution of a Transition Committee.

“The Governor-elect will therefore inaugurate the Committee on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Eliel Centre, by 10 am. The constitution and inauguration of the Transition Committee mark a very critical point in the overall preparation of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to assume leadership of Plateau State on May 29, 2023, at his inauguration.

“But just before he inaugurates the Transition Committee, the Governor-elect will formally dissolve the Plateau State PDP Campaign Council. The Council, chaired by Chief Letep Dabang is made up of over 200 members from across the state who had served in 19 Directorates.

“Both events will be witnessed by PDP officials, Campaign Council members and party enthusiasts from all over the State.”