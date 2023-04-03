Plateau Assembly claims ignorance after court reinstates impeached Speaker

A Plateau High Court sitting in Jos and presided over by Justice Nefisa Musa reinstated impeached Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, on Monday.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mr Daniel Nanlong said, however, that the House was not aware of the court’s judgment.

He told a news conference that while the House has confidence in the judiciary and the nation’s democracy, there could not be two captains on a ship.

According to him, there is no vacuum in the headship of the Assembly as Mr Yakubu Sanda remains the speaker of the House of Assembly.

“To the best of my knowledge, the House has not been served any court judgment.

“Even if there is any judgment to that effect, the House has the right to appeal the judgment and also get a stay of execution,’’ Nanlong said.

He noted, however, that he had heard rumours that the former speaker obtained a judgment from a court of law.

Some members of the House expressed joy that the court reinstated Ayuba as the speaker of the House of Assembly.

Mr Gwottson Fom (PDP-Jos South) said he was very happy that the reinstated speaker and his supporters went to court to challenge the impeaching even in the face of all forms of intimidation.

“Our tour allowances were stopped, but we didn’t budge and we have been vindicated,’’ he said.

Mr Timothy Dantong (PDP-Riyom) described the reinstatement of Ayuba as speaker as freedom for democracy in Nigeria and in Plateau.

Dantong said the judgment showed the House that it must respect the laws it made.

The House impeached Ayuba on Oct. 28, 2021, but he challenged the exercise in court describing it as a contravention of the rules of the Assembly.