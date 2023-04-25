Place embargo on travel applications, permits from Nigeria to Sudan — Group urges FG

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Following the unrest in Sudan, the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA has called on the federal government to place an embargo on travel applications and permits from Nigeria to Sudan.

The call was made in a statement by the President NDYA, Ambassador David Victor Alozie and Legal Adviser NDYA, Barr. Chekwube Eze, in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

The group further urged the federal government to liase with the United Nations to push all military, diplomatic and economic resources to Sudan to quell the unrest.

The statement read: “Sudan as a North African Country have over the years been flashed in the global polity as a politically depraved nation occasionally suffering from internal rifts, war, famine and drought. The ill-fated indigenous differences that led to the creation of a new Republic of South Sudan is a pointer to the stint of political stains and economic retrogression recorded in Sudan as a Nation.

“Nigerians are resident in Sudan doing businesses like every other nation of the World in Sudan. The current flow of blood and violence in Sudan put Nigerian Citizens in the country in serious jeopardy. Lives are not safe. Businesses are crashing. As at Sunday 23rd April 2023 death toll in Sudan was 415 with 3,555 in the Injury list. It has raised serious uncertainty in the safety of Nigerian Citizens over there.

“We, as advocates of both youth development and world peace and in the light of patriotism do call on the authorities and well meaning Nigerians to make moves for quick evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan back to Nigeria as a matter of urgency.

“The federal government should provide alternative routes and means of survival for the victims that will be hauled back to Nigeria. They should place embargo on the travel applications and permits from Nigeria to Sudan.

“They should also liase with the United Nations to push all military, diplomatic and economic resources to Sudan to quell the unrest.

“It is our desire to see that the light of the Nation is always bright both home and in the diaspora. A swift response to this call will save lives and give hope to the hopeless. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”