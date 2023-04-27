Photos: Vanguard, The Economic Forum Series

The third edition of the Vanguard Economic Forum Series is presently holding at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.
This edition, with the theme: “The Role of Cyber Security in an Evolving FinTech Regulatory Digital Economy”, also has FinTech Association of Nigeria, FinTechNGR; Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON; Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators, ALMPO, and Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, as partners.
The hybrid live event is streaming live on Vanguard’s Facebook.
Photos:
Editor, Vanguard newspapers, Eze Anaba
Jude Ndu, Founder, The Economic Forum Series
Jimoh Musa Itopa, Director of System Management Department, CBN
Cross section of participants
From left: Ade Bajomo, President, Fintech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR) and Tiwalola Osazuwa, Partner Aelex
Juergen Peschel, Chief Executive Officer, 9Mobile
From left: Peschel and Bajomo
Cross section of participants at the event.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.