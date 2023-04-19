Simi celebrates 35th birthday in stunning photos

Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as Simi celebrates her birthday on Wednesday sharing gorgeous photos of herself.

The mother of one acknowledged her 35th birthday and thanked God for surrounding her with individuals who actually care about her.

The actress also admitted to being a little drunk when composing her birthday message, but she was still determined to complete it.

She wrote, “35 and fine. Happy birthday to the realest person I know. I type this tipsy as hell and surrounded by my most loved. If god doesn’t love me most I don’t know who 💗.”