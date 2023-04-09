Photos: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Osoba, others bid former Attorney-General, Ajibola farewell

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Governor of Ogun State and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Segun Osoba, Chief Justice of the State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, were among dignitaries who paid their last respect to former Attorney – General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Prince Ajibola, also a former jurist of International Court at Hague, Netherlands, died in the early hours of Sunday.

After Janazah prayer led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, the remains of Ajibola were interred within the sprawling Islamic Mission for Africa(IMA) premises; a the centre he established decades ago on Abiola Way area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

…..Prince Ajibola mentored me – Osinbajo

Speaking at the burial ceremony, Vice President Osinbajo expressed sadness over the death of Prince Bola Ajibola.

Osinbajo, speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta after the burial of the legal luminary said his personal interaction with the late legal icon as Special Adviser would be indelible in his heart.

” Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a Special Adviser when he was the Attorney General of the Federation and one thing he demonstrated was his believe for Nigeria, and that one could serve in the public domain with integrity.

” I am sad that he is no more. As Segun, his first born has said that I am actually his first born. It’s a great honor that I know him and he mentored me.

He has so much for education. The love he has for education made him to sell all his belongings, including his houses when he wanted to establish Crescent University.

…..He was passionate about education and law — Osoba

Former Ogun state governor, Olusegun Osoba has described the late prince Bola Ajibola as a passionate personality whose interest in education and law cannot be rivaled.

Osoba noted that Ajibola had to sell almost all his properties to set up a University, when the burden to contribute to the development of education in the country was rife.

“Ajibola was a thorough prince of Egbaland, who believes in the legacies of our forefathers.

“He invested everything he had into education and law in Egbaland, Nigeria and the World as judge of the world court in the Hague. We will miss him”, he added

…My father is passionate about Nigeria – Son

Also speaking, the first son of the deceased, Segun Ajibola, described his father as a passionate personality whose interest is the unity of the country.

Segun stated that his father will be solely missed for his sense of humor, generosity and religious beliefs.

“As you can see, we are making all arrangements possible to lay him down for God almighty to take charge of this afternoon so that’s why we are all here making several efforts.

“We want to thank all those who have called us from far and wide, from the world courts, from across the country, from the north, from the east, all over, friends, family and a lot of people who our father has worked with over the years.

“Internationally, they have all heard about it and they have been calling us and sending us their best wishes. What we ask for is that all those who wish us well keep us in their prayers this day and the day ahead of us as we continue with all the efforts to give him a befitting burial.

“My dad was a very passionate person, very deep and highly religious in all the efforts he has made in establishing a university which has an Islamic flavor in terms of the Islamic center he has set up and the way he has conducted himself and his life within the tenet’s of the religion as well as he could possibly do.

“For us, as a father, he meant so many things, he was very loving, clearing but he was a strict disciplinarian, very firm and very tough, a thorough personality as he never allowed us to get out of hand in anyway he could help, and we remember him for his high level of humor.

“My dad was a extreme humorous person and generous to a fault, we are all beneficiaries of his love and his affection and his wisdom and discipline, we will miss him dearly without a doubt”, he added

….His investments in the education cannot be forgotten – VC Crescent University

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, a tertiary institution founded by the legal luminary, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila eulogized the attributes of the founder, saying his investments in the education cannot be forgotten.

“It is indeed a sad occasion for the nation we have lost an icon, we have to remember the service the proprietor Ajibola has provided to the nation.

“When he retired at 70, was when he decided to found a university as he was concerned about the loss of our students especially those traveling abroad when there are opportunities here as well.

“The number of students capability at that time and totally caring capacity of universities was only 350,000, so, when his license for a university was able to proceed to found Crescent University as a way of assisting other private universities.

“We still have a challenge in terms of the number of students sitting JAMB, how he is always concerned about that and of course he was concerned about brain drain”, the VC noted

Prince Bola Ajibola, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice died at a Lagos hospital, Sunday, aged 89.

…..He was a beacon of pride and valour – Daniel

A former Governor of the State and Senator-elect for Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, described late Ajibola as a beacon of pride and valour, a leading example for many of us while in school.

Daniel said, “On behalf of my family, the good people of Ogun East and entire Ogun residents, I commiserate with the family of Prince Abduljabar Bola Ajibola on the demise of an icon and finest jurist”.

“Prince Ajibola and I shared a close relationship in both private and public lives”.

“As an alumnus of Baptist Boys High School he was a beacon of pride and valour, a leading example for many of us while in school”.

“In the service of our fatherland, Prince Ajibola played a significant role at the national and International level, more so that we had to pull him out of retirement to serve as the first Chairman of The Elders Consultative Forum in the state during my administration as the Governor of Ogun State”.

“Through the Elders Consultative Forum (which served as our own local version of the House of Lords in Ogun State), Prince Ajibola was able to bring about several peace initiatives and resolved many difficult political and social crises in the State”.

“As a lover of education, I recall how we encourage Prince Ajibola to pursue his own passion for the establishment of The Crescent University in Abeokuta, also in Ogun State”.

“Prince remained one of the most courageous, dutiful, patriotic and peace-loving jurists in our nation’s history”.

“Ogun state has lost a dear son, Nigeria has lost an idol.”