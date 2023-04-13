Photos: Late gospel singer, Kefee’s ex-husband, Teddy Don Momoh remarries 

The husband of late gospel singer, Kefee, Teddy Don Momoh, has remarried.

Don got married to his woman, Lara, in a ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family, during the Easter break some days ago.

The couple shared photos and a video from their wedding on social media.

Teddy on his Instagram page expressed his happiness in getting married to Lara. He thanked everyone who waited, prayed and supported him as he went ‘’in search of his heart.” He wrote;

‘’Mr Don-Momoh is back y’all …. Thanks to all who waited patiently prayed for me supported me with all the -lys in search of my heart .. ladies and gentlemen I’m glad to let you know that I’m back to fulfill destiny whole again, equipped with all the tools and I’m not alone in this

Lara who is a family therapist also expressed her joy at getting married to Don. Lara whose bio on IG reads ‘’HEALED from having a child @19, 14 Heartbreaks,15 Abortions and a Divorce,” says she will someday share her story on how they became man and wife.

‘’Mr & Mrs Don-Momoh in the building.. I’m still in the moon guys, but let me just drop this here; You can find love again after trauma and pain..

“I am coming back to share with you how it all happened very soon. Meanwhile, ask me all about it in my Insta story and I will answer you.. My husband @teddiizzle stand correct sha.. Me sef, my shoe shine.”