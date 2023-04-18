[Photos]: IGP boosts welfare of officers with accommodations in Kano

By Bashir Bello

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday boosted the welfare of officers and men of the Kano State Police Command by providing them with a befitting accommodation in the state.

IGP Baba during the commissioning ceremony and handing over of keys to the officers in Bompai barracks, Kano, urged them to reciprocate the gesture by discharging their job effectively and efficiently noting that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The Police Chief who was represented by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda said the project was executed under the Public Private Partnership, PPP with Vlaar homes limited and aimed at providing a conducive working environment for officers and men to do the needful in terms of crime prevention and control and maintenance of law and order in the state.

According to him, “The building which is part of several constructions going on at various locations in the State Command would provide a conducive working environment for officers and men to do the needful in terms of crime prevention and control and maintenance of law and order.

“More accommodations – offices, residential apartments and commercial shops are underway to enhance the welfare and effective/efficient service delivery of officers and men of the Command.

“Finally, I urge the officers that will benefit from these welfare packages to reciprocate by being committed and dedicated to the duties assigned to them, and that will encourage the authorities to do more for the Force,” IGP Baba however stated.

Earlier, the contractor, Engr. Abubakar Bashir said the building construction which comprises of 206 apartments, offices, warehouses, among others were kick started some 12 months ago, while it delivered the 88 apartments under the phase one, he promised to complete the phase 2 in the next 7 months.

Meanwhile, the commissioned building comprise of Eleven (11) Blocks of 2-Bedrooms flat consisting of Eighty-Eight (88) residential apartments at the Bompai barracks and handed to officers who were earlier ejected from the old buildings to enable construction of the new edifice.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda under the IGP’s Group Life Assurance and Family Welfare Scheme, presented cheques amounting to N18.7million to thirty (30) Next of Kin and families of deceased Police Officers.

He urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money for the upkeep and welfare of the families noting that, “the IGP’s welfare scheme was meant to ameliorate the suffering or hardship faced by the deceased immediate family before the benefits of such officers are paid,” CP Dauda however stated.