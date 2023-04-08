Photos: Gov Bello meets with Kogi APC guber aspirants

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of measures to douse the growing tension among the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirants in Kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello on Saturday embarked on an emergency troubleshooting parley.

The closed-door, meeting which was initially slated to hold at the Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, was later shifted to one of the hotels in Abuja and had all the aspirants including the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, in attendance.

Others at the parley were serving federal and state legislators who are members of the Kogi APC, senators-elect and reps-elect as well as Commissioners.

Attendees also included council chairmen, members of the APC State Working Committee and local government party chairmen.

Promising to ensure a level playing ground for all, the governor conceded that there were tensions within the party and stressed the need to work as one.

According to him, there are enough positions to go round in the the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He urged those who would fail at the primary election to exercise patience and still work towards the victory of the party.

Promising to continue consultations with all stakeholders, Bello charged the aspirants to caution their followers against making incendiary comments.

He also warned against resorting to instituting legal actions against the party, saying APC has a robust internal mechanism for settling disputes.