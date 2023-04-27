[Photos] Buhari arrives Army Parade in military uniformB

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade 2023.

The retired army general was dressed in the ceremonial military uniform.

Buhari arrived Eagle Square, venue of the parade, accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan were also among the dignitaries in attendance.