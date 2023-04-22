Photos: Arthur Eze pays condolence visit to Kalu over wife’s death

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Prominent Nigerian Billionaire Businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has paid a condolence visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his Aso Villa Abuja home to condole him over the loss of his wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada.

Eze, who visited Kalu on Sturday, was accompanied by other personalities to condole and also felicitate with Kalu on his 63rd Birthday which was marked on Friday.

Both Kalu, who was a former governor of Abia State and Arthur Eze are in-laws to each other as late Ada was the daughter to Arthur Eze’s elder sister.

Shortly after exchanging pleasantries, the duo held a private meeting, which lasted for about half an hour.

Speaking to a gathering of friends and a few guests, the billionaire philanthropist described the loss as shocking, enormous and irreparable, adding however that no one can question the Almighty God.

He urged Kalu’s family to take solace in God, saying that late Ifeoma, who passed on in the United States will be fondly remembered for her uprightness, virtuous, kind, and courageous nature and strongly believe in Jesus Christ.

“My niece will always be remembered for her good deeds, she was not just a good mother and wife to her husband and family but all who came across her. We are saddened by her death but we give all thanks to God because she left us with lovely memories. I’m here to condole with my brother and his family to be strong and take faith in God”, Arthur Eze said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Kalu thanked Eze for empathizing with his family in their moment of grief and for the role he played in ensuring that their wife and mother lived, stressing that they have accepted the occurrence as the will of God.