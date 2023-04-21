Phoenix launch boosts Nigeria’s light commercial vehicle market

By Theodore Opara

FOREMOST automobile assembler in Nigeria, Stallion Motors, has described the launch of the Ashok Leyland Phoenix light commercial vehicle as a demonstration of the company’s renewed commitment towards bringing tough, dependable vehicles for logistics use in affordable range to Nigerian customers.

Dr. Harpret Singh, Managing Director, Stallion VON Automobiles, stated this in Lagos when Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja Group, and Stallion Motors, its exclusive distributor in Nigeria, unveiled the light commercial vehicle Phoenix in Lagos. Stallion, a household name in Nigeria, controls a huge percentage of the new car business and is one of the strongest players in the commercial vehicle segment in the country. Dr. Singh disclosed that the exclusive national partnership with Ashok Leyland has evolved with time to bring the best-in-class products and services to the Nigerian consumer.

According to him, “these commercial vehicles are assembled locally, are best engineered for the road severity in Nigeria, and are generating employment. The launch of Phoenix, the light commercial vehicles from Ashok Leyland, adds to the range and shows the company’s renewed commitment towards bringing tough, dependable, and durable vehicles for logistics use in an affordable range to the Nigerian customers. The company has sales and service outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, and has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service center at Orile Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles.”

In his remark, Mr. Sachin Dasharath, Head Africa-International Operation, Ashok Leyland, noted that, “Nigeria is an important African market for Ashok Leyland. The new range of Fully Built trucks will sport contemporary design, a new-generation platform, and offer best-in-class efficiency, performance, and comfort. Reinforcing our brand promise of ‘No Dream Too Far, we are offering Phoenix, which will provide the best total cost of ownership to our customers.”