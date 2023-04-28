Philanthropy has been my lifestyle – Okanoro Kenneth

Chief Executive Officer of Seth Hotel and Philanthropist, Mr Okanoro Kenneth Oghenekome has expressed his delight in his philanthropic gesture.

The CEO made the statement at a brief event, where he doled out the sum of five hundred thousand Naira to Mr. Collins Odinaka to help him stand on his feet.

Okanoro said, he was led in his spirit to help him, following his pathetic story, and it was painful seeing him in such pain.

He further said, what was more painful was the drive and zeal in him to ensure his children are educated.

I saw a man who was so passionate about education, despite not having the resources to do so.

Whatever I do for him today, in terms of empowerment, will go along way to cushion the effects of the biting season and ameliorate his living condition, Okanoro said.