Peter Okoye arrives Naples to support Osimhen against AC Milan

Nigerian music superstar, Peter Okoye of the Psquare group has arrived the city of Naples in Italy ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash between Napoli and AC Milan.

The singer will be watching live from the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in a show of support for his friend, Victor Osimhen, who is billed to make a return from injury against the Milan side.

Mr. P, as he is fondly called, announced his presence in the city via his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Reporting LIVE from Napoli🇮🇹 to support my G @victorosimhen9 #NapoliVsAcMilan 🤞🏾👌🏾,” Okoye wrote on his Twitter handle, accompanied by a short video.

Osimhen will be hoping to help Napoli overturn a first-leg 1-0 deficit and secure a place in the semi-finals.