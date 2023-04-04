Peter Obi: Yoruba youth leaders pass Vote of No Confidence on Adebanjo

*Demand restructuring of Afenifere

The Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria, YAYON, has called for restructuring of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere.

The youth wing of the Afenifere passed a vote of no confidence on the Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and advised him to “kindly step down as the Acting Leader of Afenifere in the interest of the organisation and the entire Yoruba race.”

YAYON stated their demands on Tuesday during the South-West Youth Leaders world press conference held in Lagos after a joint session of Afenifere Youth National leaders in Yoruba land including Kogi and Kwara states.

Reading a communique on behalf of different Yoruba youth groups during the press conference, the National Youth Leader, Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisations of Nigeria, Comrade Eric Oluwole, condemned the suspension of two national officers of Afenifere by Chief Adebanjo without the approval of the Leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

The communique was signed by the Secretary of Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria, Adewale Adeyemo; Chairman, of Yoruba Youths Alliance, Lekan Wilki; Yinka Adedugbe representing the Congress of Yoruba Youths; Rafiu Jimoh of Yoruba Youth Movement and Abiodun Rosanwo, the Leader of Yoruba Youth Community Policing, among others.

The Yoruba youths alleged that Chief Adebanjo has deviated from the values and philosophy of Afenifere hence their advice to him to step down as the acting leader.

They therefore, implored all well-meaning leaders and members of Afenifere to queue behind the Leadership of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who is still alive, adding that his pronouncement on any issue remained final on behalf of Afenifere in general.